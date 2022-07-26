Listen to this article

The Mini Concept Aceman is an electric crossover that displays how the brand imagines its future models. A production version of this EV is coming later to fill the space between the Cooper and Countryman in the lineup.

Mini offers no mechanical details about the Aceman. Instead, the company is keeping the focus on the vehicle's design and technology. The vehicle is the unique color Icy Sunglow Green, which has a blue tinge in these images. The roof is metallic British Racing Green.

Gallery: Mini Concept Aceman

36 Photos

The Aceman is the first expression of Mini's new Charismatic Simplicity design language. The goal of this new look is to combine minimalism and sustainability. At the most basic level, this crossover has a classic, two-box shape. The wheels are at the extreme corners to minimize the length of the front and rear overhangs.

To put the Aceman's size into perspective, the electric crossover is 159.4 inches (4.05 meters) long and 78.35 inches (1.99 meters) wide. For comparison, the current Mini Countryman is 169.7 inches (4.31 meters) long and 78.8 inches (2 meters) wide factoring in its side mirrors.

In front, the Aceman has an evolution of Mini's current look. Since this is an EV, there's no need for a big grille for cooling the engine. Instead, the upper area has LED illumination that can show a Union Jack design. A green accent outlines this area.

Whereas existing Mini models have round headlights, the Aceman has a more angular appearance here. Running lights surround the lamps, and there are LEDs on the inside.

Chunky body cladding surrounds the wheel wells and the lower portion of the body. A bronze-colored, Union-Jack-shaped roof rack mounts to the top of the vehicle.

The Aceman rides on 20-inch wheels. The five spokes bend inward, creating a captivating visual effect.

At the back, a black spoiler hangs over the rear window. There's a smoothly styled hatchback, and the taillights have a Union Jack appearance like the lamps in front.

The bright, yet minimalist look extends into the cabin. Taking a note from the original Mini, the circular display on the center of the dashboard handles the instruments. In a nod to modernity, it also functions as the infotainment screen. A row of switches underneath the monitor includes the parking brake toggle, gear selector, select the drive mode, and adjust the audio volume.

To extend the information display beyond the screen, projectors can put control system content on the dashboard, like showing a map. Alternatively, this can be an aesthetic element by putting an image of clouds or letters there.

The Aceman has no leather in its cabin. The surfaces use a knitted, recycled textile, and the steering wheel has green velour covering.

When someone walks up to the Aceman, the exterior lights track them and the vehicle plays a sound depending on the person's distance from the car. The headlight even winks. When someone opens the door, light projects onto the ground.

The Aceman concept will make its public debut at the Gamescom video game convention in Cologne, Germany, that will start on August 23.