New York City is currently buzzing with all kinds of vehicle debuts, but this one is a little different. At a glance, it looks like a normal Hyundai Ioniq 5, and for the most part, it is. Look closer and you'll see a bit of Disney magic, hence its name: the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept.

That's quite a name, and though concept is part of it, you will be able to buy one eventually. Whether it has all the special features of the concept seen here remains to be seen, but Hyundai promises more information will come on that later this year. As for these special features, it starts with Disney-inspired wheel "styles", which implies more choices than what we see on the concept are available. It wears an exterior matte color called Gravity Gold, and of course there is Disney100 branding scattered about the car. You'll find it on exterior badges, inside on the seat headrests, floor mats, and center console.

The magic doesn't stop there. The Disney100 Platinum Concept also gets lamp screens that create sparkle animations across the headlights and taillights. Iconic Disney music plays when you turn on the EV, and a special startup animation on the interior screen delivers the Disney100 logo with a sprinkling of animated pixie dust. Look up and you'll see more "pixie dust" etched into the moonroof, and if you desire a special light show, synchronized interior lights can deliver it with multiple colors.

For those wondering what Disney100 is all about, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the iconic, enduring animation studio. Hyundai is participating by being the exclusive automotive sponsor for the celebration, and as previously mentioned, this concept Ioniq 5 will see limited production in the future.

"This is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney’s iconic characters for an artistic collaboration with an automaker," said Hyundai Chief Marketing Officer Angela Zepeda. "The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's flagship all-electric vehicle, and we are excited to share a limited edition version that will deliver an unforgettable experience for any Disney fan."

The Hyundai Ioniq5 Disney100 Platinum Concept will be on display at the 2023 New York International Auto Show, starting April 7.