To the delight of enthusiasts, the Mercedes-AMG S63 is keeping its brawny V8 engine for at least one more generation. We sadly can't say the same thing about the C63 as that one has been demoted to a four-banger. Both super sedans are now of the plug-in hybrid variety, and the bigger of the two is already getting a special version available for a limited amount of time as the Edition 1.

Touted as a fully equipped version, the electrified S63 is painted in Manufaktur alpine grey uni and rides on 21-inch AMG forged wheels with a cross-spoke design. It also comes bundled with the AMG Exterior Night Package, bringing dark chrome or high-gloss black exterior accents. Other niceties include a silver-chrome fuel filler cap with the AMG logo, tinted glass, and red brake calipers.

Mercedes has yet to release images of the interior but mentions the Edition 1 has black Nappa leather upholstery with contrasting red seams also found on the sporty steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather as well. The black and red look is a recurring theme throughout the interior where the special version gets an exclusive Edition 1 logo engraved in the central console as well as an illuminated red AMG logo on the door sills.

To sweeten the pot, Mercedes will throw in an indoor car cover featuring breathable outer skin. It's manufactured from a tear-resistant synthetic fabric and boasts an anti-static inner lining of woven flannel, so scratches and dust shouldn’t pose a problem.

Price? That'll be precisely €208,392.80 in the car's domestic market. At current exchange rates, it works out to a little over $228,300, but bear in mind Germany has 19 percent VAT. Local deliveries are scheduled to commence next month.

Customers from Deutschland can pay even more for an S-Class by ordering the V12-powered Maybach S680 4Matic from an eye-watering €230.556.55. In the United States, the range topper is substantially more affordable but certainly not cheap, at $229,000 before options.