The Huracan Sterrato isn't the first Lamborghini to venture off-road. Lest we forget, Lamborghini started off-road with tractors, but the V10 Sterrato is unlike any other Lambo before it. Built for all-terrain fun, it needs tires for supercar performance on any surface. The Italian brand turned to Bridgestone for a special solution, and the Dueler AT002 is the result.

Bridgestone and Lamborghini partnered to create this tire, and it's not just a Dueler mounted to Huracan wheels. The AT002 is the world's first all-terrain tire with the company's Run-Flat Technology designed specifically for supercar use. It's made from a proprietary blend of polymers, creating a new compound for optimal grip with a special shoulder to offer more grip in gravel and mud. The tread pattern is designed for high-speed performance and handling while still offering impressive off-road bite. And should a puncture occur, the driver can cover up to 50 miles at 50 mph with zero air pressure in the tire.

This is all done while keeping the tire in a low-profile format for supercar applications. The AT002 is made in two sizes – 235/40 ZR19 on the front and a wider 285 series tire at the rear. And for those who seek wintertime fun, Bridgestone also supplies Lamborghini with a set of Blizzak LM005 snow tires in the same size as an aftersales option.

The two companies have partnered in the past on the Huracan, specifically with the STO, EVO, and Tecnica trims. In developing the Dueler AT002, Bridgestone is now the exclusive tire partner for Lamborghini on the Sterrato. The all-terrain Lambo has 602 hp and can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, so tires are certainly critical in achieving the Sterrato's full performance potential

"With the Dueler All-Terrain AT002, Bridgestone has created a bespoke tire that perfectly complements the high-speed all-terrain concept of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato," said Steven De Bock, vice-president of consumer replacement and OE at Bridgestone. "We’ve created a tire that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel and demanding terrains."