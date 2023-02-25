Listen to this article

Tyre Reviews is back at it again by giving us viewers a comprehensive take on one of the most important parts of a vehicle: the tires. This time, the test is focused on finding the best summer tire among the 13 most popular brands.

The test measures the performance of the tires in four key areas: grip in dry and wet conditions, rolling resistance, noise, and comfort. Needless to say, the series of tests aim to identify the tire that offers the best overall performance.

The 13 tires tested were the Bridgestone Turanza T005, Continental PremiumContact 7, Double Coin DC99, Falken Ziex ZE310 Ecorun, Goodyear EfficientGrip Perf. 2, GT Radial FE2, Hankook Ventus Prime 4, Kumho Ecsta HS52, Michelin Primacy 4+, Nankang Econex NA1, Pirelli Cinturato P7 (P7C2), Toyo Tires Proxes Comfort, and Vredestein Ultrac.

The test was divided into several sections, starting with the Wet Performance, where the tires were tested in wet conditions to measure their grip on a wet surface. The next segment, Dry Performance, measured the grip of the tires in dry conditions.

The Rolling Resistance/Fuel Use section measured how much fuel was used by the tires while driving. The Noise and Comfort part measured the noise and vibration generated by the tires. Finally, the Wear chapter measured the wear and tear of the tires after being driven for a certain distance.

After the series of tests, the Continental Premium Contact 7 emerged as the clear winner, beating 12 other tires from different brands. The Premium Contact 7 had the fastest wet handling and the most exceptional wet braking performance. It also had the lowest rolling resistance, making it a great choice for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Pirelli Cinturato P7 C2 was also recommended for its well-balanced performance and enjoyable driving experience. Other tires that performed well include the Bridgestone Turenza T005, Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance 2, and Michelin Primacy 4 Plus. The Double Coin DC99 performed the worst in the test.