The Bugatti Baby II Championship is a unique and exciting racing series that will give both adults and children the rare opportunity to compete in a team environment, behind the wheel of a modern version of one of the most iconic racing vehicles in history – the Bugatti Type 35. The Little Car Company, in partnership with HERO-ERA, is organizing this championship that will take place across three racing events at three of the UK’s most iconic automotive and motor racing locations.

The championship is open to 20 teams of adults and children, who will compete in a series of skills-based driving events. Each team will be provided with a Bugatti Baby II, which is a 75-percent scale version of the Bugatti Type 35 and is fully electric.

Coaching will be provided by 24 Hours of Le Mans winner and Bugatti Pilote Officiel, Andy Wallace, to help competitors tap into their undiscovered racing abilities.

The championship will begin at Bicester Heritage during the sold-out Bicester Scramble on April 23, followed by the second round at Silverstone, the home of British motorsport on May 28. The championship will conclude at Prescott Hill Climb on July 8, featuring a hill climb and final prize giving.

This is the first time junior Bugattis have taken to the race track competitively for almost 100 years since Ettore Bugatti built his son Roland a half-scale Bugatti Type 35 in 1926. The Little Car Company and HERO-ERA are now allowing 20 teams of adults and children to follow in the footsteps of Ettore Bugatti by entering into this special championship and sharing their passion for beautifully designed and crafted cars.

The entry fee per team is £4,950 or around $6,110 at the current exchange rates. This fee includes entry to all three racing events, catering at each event, and entry to the Bicester Scramble for the first race. Racers will only need to bring a helmet and gloves, along with appropriate clothing and footwear.

The championship is a first come, first served event, and a waiting list will be in operation once all 20 slots have been reserved.