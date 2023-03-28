Listen to this article

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Edizione Bambini concept is a one-off debuting in the UK as a way for the brand to promote the crossover as a family vehicle. The company promotes it as "the perfect car for style-conscious parents."

Alfa loads this Tonale with family-friendly features. The opening the rear hatchback reveals an extendable baby changing station that incorporates into the parcel shelf. There's also an in-vehicle baby monitor that connects to phones and can monitor front- or rear-face child seats.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Tonale Edizione Bambini

24 Photos

Custom storage solutions fit against the contours of the driver and front passenger seats. They are gray leather with matching stitching and an embossed Alfa Romeo logo. The features include a cupholder, a bento box for holding snacks, and a spot for pens.

In addition, the seatbacks hold custom rigs for keeping kids entertained. There's a tablet holder and a bin for toys. In the middle of the rear bench, there's a spot for storing toys or games. A 1.585-gallon (6.0-liter) removable, touchless trash can is in the footwell behind the center console.

Even more accessories are in the cargo area. A vacuum back there runs from the 12-volt socket. An organizer includes a cleaning bag with items like leather cleaner, tissues, and wet wipes.

Motor1.com reached out to Alfa Romeo in the US about plans to put this project into production. "We will look at every op[portunity] but nothing to confirm today," a spokesperson told us.

In the US, the Tonale starts at $44,590 after the $1,595 destination fee. The range-topping Veloce is $49,090 before any options.

The Tonale comes with a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a plug-in-hybrid electric motor providing a total output of 285 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. This provides a sprint to 60 miles per hour in an estimated 6.0 seconds. The 15.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery offers a predicted EV-only range of over 30 miles.