Listen to this article

The Alfa Romeo Tonale was unveiled a year ago with a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the United States. At that point, sources close to the automaker said it would carry a starting price in the high $30,000 range. However, a decision was later made to drop the pure ICE version, leaving only the more expensive PHEV. Today, the Italian brand is finally revealing pricing details for its compact crossover.

Math starts at $42,995 for the entry-level Sprint, followed by the midrange Ti at $44,995 and the range-topping Veloce available from $47,495. All three prices exclude the $1,595 destination charge and the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for those who plan to lease the CUV. Alfa Romeo mentions only the Ti and Veloce can be preordered for the time being, with the cheaper Sprint to follow later in the first quarter of the year.

As a refresher, the Tonale with a PHEV setup combines a small 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with an electric motor for a total output of 285 hp and an estimated 350 pound-feet of torque. The hybrid punch enables the all-wheel-drive crossover to hit 60 mph from a standstill in an also-estimated six seconds.

Courtesy of a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, it can cover more than 30 miles without sipping any gasoline. With the battery fully charged and a full tank of gas, Alfa Romeo estimates the Tonale can travel for 320 miles (515 kilometers) and return 75 MPGe. It'll take two and a half hours to juice up the battery by using a level 2 charger.

The mechanically related Dodge Hornet retails from $29,995 (without destination), but for the sake of accuracy, we should point out that the lesser versions are being sold in the US without an electrified powertrain. Pricing details for the Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid have yet to be disclosed.