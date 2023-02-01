Listen to this article

For upwards of 40 years, Bowling Green, Kentucky has been the birthplace of new Chevrolet Corvettes. The facility started with the then-new 1984 C4 Corvette, and it continues today with C8 assembly. Much of the plant was upgraded to make that happen, which is mentioned along with other interesting Corvette details in a new 42-minute feature from savagegeese on YouTube.

Through this video, we learn that Corvette production is quite different from other Chevrolet vehicles and not just because the engine is behind the driver. For example, the process begins with individual body panels getting painted right away, then sent off for assembly sometime later. While this is happening, the aluminum tub is manufactured (technically it's the only Corvette component manufactured at the plant – everything else is merely assembled). The tub goes to the trim department where the interior, glass, and similar items are fitted.

Next up is the chassis area where the drivetrain is installed. The LT2 V8 used in the Stingray and E-Ray come to Bowling Green already assembled and ready to go, but the 5.5-liter LT6 for the Z06 is hand-built on-site. The high-revving engine is dyno tested for 20 minutes to make sure everything works as it should before heading to chassis for installation.

Suspension and undercar panels are also installed in the chassis area, then the car finally lands on the moving "skillet" for assembly of all its painted body panels. Completed cars receive a final inspection before rolling off the line for dynamic testing. Provided there are no hiccups in the process, it takes two days to build one new Corvette from start to finish. At capacity, the Bowling Green line churns out 200 cars each day.

In addition to showing aspects of assembly, the video also includes interviews with many plant leaders in various roles. We're offered more insight into Z06 engine builds, categorizing and installing the many Corvette options and packages, supply chains for the factory, expected times and speeds for production, and more. In short, it's a fascinating look at how America's enduring sports car comes together from an outside perspective.