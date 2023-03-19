Listen to this article

Ferrari is preparing to launch a new hypercar, which will replace the LaFerrari as the brand's range-topper. Car spotters in Europe have recently caught a test mule testing on public roads, as seen in this spy video courtesy of YouTube's Varryx. Of note, the prototype seen on the move has some kind of a microphone set up near the exhaust tips.

The design of the new hypercar is still unknown at this point, though we tried to predict so through an unofficial rendering. What is certain is that the LaFerrari's successor will be a hybrid. The gasoline-powered component is also still a mystery, but it is believed that the V12 engine will not be used, marking the first time in decades that a Ferrari range-topper will not feature a twelve-cylinder engine.

Gallery: 2025 Ferrari hypercar rendering by Motor1.com

4 Photos

It is speculated that the hybrid system for the new hypercar will be based around the 4.0-liter V8 engine used in the SF90 Stradale or the 3.0-liter V6 engine in the 296 GTB. Even though the new hypercar may lose half of the cylinders compared to the LaFerrari, it should still produce more than 1,000 horsepower, as seen in the twin-turbo V6 hybrid Vision Gran Turismo.

While some Ferrari enthusiasts are hoping for a final V12-powered hypercar from the brand, Ferrari is not giving up on the V12 engine just yet. The upcoming 812 Superfast successor will still feature twelve cylinders and more than 830 horsepower. Additionally, the new Purosangue SUV prides itself to be firing on all 12 cylinders.

An official reveal of the new hypercar is not expected anytime soon. However, rumors suggest that Ferrari will show the car behind closed doors to potential buyers before the end of 2023. The new hypercar is allegedly codenamed "F250" and could be limited to just 828 units.

According to the leaked documents that we've seen, the Ferrari hypercar's production is expected to commence in October 2024 for the coupe, followed by the XX in July 2026 and the Spider in October 2027. The last car will be assembled at some point in 2030.