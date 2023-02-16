Listen to this article

Roughly every decade Ferrari introduces a hypercar that shows the best that the Italian automaker can produce at that time. The past models include the F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari. This spy video provides a glimpse of the next vehicle that could follow in that lineage.

The vehicle undoubtedly looks aggressive. The front bumper has three massive openings. The hood dips downward in the middle and has raised outer portions to make room for the wheels. It appears there's a ducted portion that would channel air over the windshield.

In profile, you can see the vehicle's low-slung body. The electricity warning sticker suggests there's a hybrid powertrain. A big wing raises above the tail. Judging from the cockpit's size, there's only room for two occupants in the vehicle.

At the back, there are two, high-mounted exhaust pipes. There's also a massive diffuser beneath the tail.

There are no powertrain details available yet about the new hypercar beyond the electrified setup. Judging by the body proportions, the combustion engine has a mid-mounted position.

According to a rumor from 2022 citing a leaked internal document, the new Ferrari hypercar debuts in October 2024, and the company plans to make 599 of them. A track-focused XX version would join the lineup in July 2026. Production of this variant is reportedly limited to just 30 examples. A convertible model is allegedly coming in 2027, and the automaker would produce just 199 of them.

From 2023 to 2026, Ferrari intends to launch 15 new models. The Purosangue crossover and this hypercar are among them. The company intends to introduce a purely electric model in 2025.

Business has been great for Ferrari. In 2022, the company delivered a record 13,221 vehicles, which was over 2,000 cars more than in 2021. The automaker's net profit reached a new high of €939 million ($1.024 billion at current exchange rates).