Flagship Ferrari models are few and far between as we've only had a handful since the iconic 250 GTO. There was the 288 GTO, followed by the F40, F50, Enzo, and the LaFerrari. On March 5, the latter will celebrate its 10th anniversary since the official debut, so it's no wonder a replacement is on the way. A test mule was recently caught, so we've decided to use our crystal ball and see into the future of the next range-topping prancing horse.

Much like the LaFerrari test mule was a mishmash of parts from other models, its replacement looked weird since it borrowed components from existing vehicles. For example, the headlights came from the 296 GTB while the taillights were borrowed from the SF90 Stradale. The front air intakes resembled those of the Enzo and the giant rear wing looked out of place. Consequently, our rendering is mostly speculative since Ferrari is hiding the design of its new hypercar.

2025 Ferrari hypercar rendering by Motor1.com

The car's design is not the only piece of the puzzle we're missing as the powertrain is also a mystery. It'll definitely be a hybrid but it is believed the V12 is going away. The last time a Ferrari range topper didn't have a twelve-cylinder engine was during the F40 era (late 1980s and early 1990s). The prototype caught on camera seemingly didn't sound like it had a V12, so don't be too surprised if the LaFerrari replacement has been bitten by the downsizing bug.

If that's the case, expect the hybrid setup to be based around the 4.0-liter V8 of the SF90 Stradale or the 3.0-liter V6 powering the 296 GTB. For what it's worth, the 499P race car developed for endurance racing has a twin-turbo V6 adapted from the 296 GT3. Even if it'll lose half of the cylinders compared to the LaFerrari, the new Italian beast should still make over 1,000 horsepower. In fact, the Vision Gran Turismo has been envisaged as a V6 hybrid with four-digit hp.

Of course, enthusiasts are hoping for a final V12 hypercar from Maranello. Even if they won't get it, the 812 Superfast successor is still going to have a dozen of cylinders and more than 830 horsepower. In addition, the new Purosangue SUV is V12-only for the time being, so Ferrari isn't giving up on its largest engine just yet.

Having just spotted an early test mule, an official reveal isn't happening anytime soon. Rumor has it Ferrari will show the car behind closed doors to potential buyers before the end of the year. The rest of us will probably have to wait until later in 2024. Allegedly codenamed "F250," the new hypercar could be limited to 828 units: 599 coupes, 199 convertibles, and 30 XX units.

Production of the coupe is apparently slated to commence in October 2024, followed by the XX in July 2026 and the Spider in October 2027. The last car will be assembled at some point in 2030.