Airstream has so far partnered with several companies on different projects, including Ram, REI, and Supreme, but for its latest debut, the travel trailer company has a rather legendary partner. The maker of the iconic aluminum caravans unveils a new travel trailer concept designed and developed in cooperation with Studio F.A. Porsche, a high-end fashion and accessories brand owned by Porsche AG. The concept debuts today through these renderings, while a ⅓ scale model will be displayed during the South by Southwest Conference and Festivals in Austin beginning tomorrow.

The so-called Airstream Studio F. A. Porsche Concept Travel Trailer envisions an evolution of the company’s current design language with a focus on improved aerodynamics. The process of creating the concept involved teams from both Airstream and Studio F.A. Porsche’s two design offices in Zell am See, Austria, and Los Angeles. The most notable design change compared to Airstream’s current models is probably the shape of the rear, which has been thoroughly modified to improve airflow while the trailer is in motion. Also worth mentioning is the new flush underside, which reduces air resistance at higher speeds.

There’s more than meets the eye, though. The streamlined shape hides tech upgrades such as the first insulated pop-up roof in the company’s history, as well as Airstream’s first-ever lowering suspension making it easier for the trailer to be parked in a standard residential garage. All the essential systems of the travel trailer are neatly incorporated inside the concept’s chassis and interior, which results in an even sleeker overall shape.

Interestingly, components such as the hot water and heating systems, spare wheel, holding tanks, and lithium battery are all tucked inside the 10-inch-deep floor space, thus leaving the cabin uncompromised in terms of space and also lowering the center of gravity.

What are the chances of seeing the concept in production form? “While our concept projects don’t always reach the marketplace, the resulting lessons and innovations often influence present and future designs as they make their way into our main product lines,” Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler comments. Or, simply put, we don’t expect to see this concept morph into a product but many of its ideas and concepts are likely going to be introduced with upcoming Airstream models.