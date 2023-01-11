Listen to this article

The BMW XM is the first dedicated M model since the M1. Rather than a mid-engine supercar, the new one is a big SUV with a hybrid-assisted V8. If this is up your alley, then the configurator is now available to build your ideal example. With every option available, the most expensive one available costs $168,395.

The XM starts at $159,995 after the $995 destination fee. There's only one trim level available. There are seven exterior colors available, and all of them are no-cost options. They are: Carbon Black Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Toronto Red Metallic, and Cape York Green Metallic.

There are also four wheel choices, and picking any of them has no effect on the XM's price. A 22-inch design with five pairs of spokes is available with performance or high-performance tires. A 23-inch size has seven thick spokes with pentagon-shaped holes in them, and buyers can select either an aluminum or Nightgold finish.

Inside, XM customers can pick four shades of merino leather. Black is the only no-cost option. There's a mix of Sakhir Orange and black for $1,500. A combo of Silverstone white and Vintage Coffee brown is $2,500. Deep Lagoon teal and Vintage Coffee is also $2,500.

There are a few options available. At $3,400, the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System is the most expensive and adds Diamond Dome tweeters, fully active amplification channels, and QuantumLogic Surround/Dynamic Sound Equalizing. The M Driver's Package is $2,500 and raises the limited top speed to 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour) from the stock 155 mph (250 kph). It also includes a one-day class at the BMW Performance Center.

There are three no-cost options available. Nightgold metallic exterior trim can accent the kidney grille, around the upper portion of the windows, along the doors, and the rear diffuser. Customers also have the choice of red or blue brake calipers.

All examples of the XM use the S68 twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and have an electric motor that integrates into the eight-speed automatic gearbox. The result is a total output of 644 hp (480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). Despite a hefty curb weight of 6,062 pounds (2,750 kilograms), the SUV can hustle to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds.

Production of the XM began in December at BMW's plant in Spartansburg, South Carolina. An even more powerful Red Label model will arrive later this year.