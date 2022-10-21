Listen to this article

Presented here for your consideration is our first official look at the BMW XM Label Red. Set to go on sale next fall, it will be the most powerful production vehicle BMW has ever offered. And it should be quite obvious where the Label Red name comes from.

We say this is our first official look, because an image of the Label Red leaked not long after the 2023 XM's debut in September. In fact, the vehicle seen in this image shared by BMW M on Instagram looks identical to the one in the leaked photo. The background is different, but even the number plate is a straight-up match.

While this social post offers our first official look, there's still much we don't know regarding changes over and above the standard XM. Mind you, it's already a stout performer as the first standalone M vehicle since the iconic BMW M1. We do know the Label Red will deliver 738 horsepower (550 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque, which is just a smidge more than what BMW originally stated in its XM debut announcement. That power comes courtesy of a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 paired with a single electric motor, which pumps out 644 hp (480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of twist in standard trim.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM

180 Photos

We also know the Label Red will have a rather distinctive exterior look with red trim around the windows, in the grille, and on the wheels. The teaser photo shows a red XM badge on the grille, and the debut announcement also mentioned special interior trim. Considering the Label Red gets a substantial power boost, other mechanical upgrades to suspension and braking systems are certainly possible. Considering the XM tips the scales at just over 6,000 pounds, more braking power is never a bad thing.

With a year still to go before the XM Label Red goes on sale, there's plenty of time for more teasers and changes to the powertrain. We'll certainly keep an eye on BMW for the latest updates, and you can always check out the Rambling About Cars podcast for extra automotive content on BMW and more.