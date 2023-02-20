Listen to this article

The BMW Individual division is responsible for personalizing the company's vehicles beyond what's available from the standard options list. It's now showing off the XM with some of the special exterior colors that are available starting in April 2023. They aren't yet available on the model's online configurator

BMW Individual Urban Green evokes the olive drab color that appears on military vehicles. It's a dark shade, and the SUV's black trim accentuates the color.

Gallery: BMW XM Individual special paint finishes

17 Photos

BMW Individual Anglesey Green Metallic is a darker shade than Urban Green. It's similar to British racing green, depending on how light hits the body.

BMW Individual Petrol Mica Metallic has a dark blue hue with some green touches that give the color a teal shade.

BMW Individual Sepia Metallic also has a somewhat blue tone but with gray elements. The result is a shade that's vaguely purple.

The vehicles go through a separate manufacturing process to apply the individual special paint finishes. Workers have to do more manual work to paint these SUVs.

The XM is the first dedicated M model since the M1. For now, it comes exclusively with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 and an electric motor for a total output of 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. It can get to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds.

Prices for the SUV start at $159,995 after the $995 destination fee. If you load one with all of the available options and accessories, the cost rises to $168,395.

The XM Label Red joins the lineup this fall. It also uses a twin-turbocharged, hybrid-assisted 4.4-liter V8, but M team pushes the output to 738 hp (550 kW) and 738 lb-ftt (1,000 Nm) of torque. Prices for the hotter model reportedly start around $185,000. BMW is considering entering one into the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.