The fourth generation Daihatsu Tanto has been on sale in Japan since 2019 and it is among the brand’s best-selling models. The automaker now expands the kei car’s lineup with the addition of a new special version with adventure styling. It joins the standard Tanto, the Tanto Custom X, and the Tanto Custom RS with the same mechanicals but different options and a design.

Compared to the other Tanto siblings, the new Fun Cross features a modified front fascia with a more SUV-like bumper. Gone is the Tanto’s oversized Lexus-inspired grille, which has been replaced by a more rugged bumper equipped with an aluminum protective bar. The upper grille in the fascia is also different and the headlights now have slightly different internal graphics.

Inside the cabin, the changes are less significant. There are new orange accents on the dashboard and new upholstery options. The new interior decorations are matched with additional exterior colors, including the green and beige hues depicted in the gallery above.

The current Tanto made its debut in July 2019 as the most technologically advanced kei car Daihatsu has ever produced. It is based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture and generated a huge interest from customers shortly after its debut. Powering the model is a 0.65-liter three-cylinder engine available either in naturally aspirated or turbocharged form. The more powerful of the two has 64 horsepower (47 kilowatts), while the base engine has 52 hp (38 kW).

The same two mills are now also offered for the Tanto Fun Cross, both sold with a continuous variable transmission as standard. Interestingly, the Tanto, like many other kei cars in Japan, has an optional all-wheel drive. We don’t have information about whether this new more rugged variant of the small city car has the AWD as an option, though it makes sense given the vehicle’s nature and image.

The updated Tanto range is now on sale with the entry-level version starting at 1,386,000 Japanese yen or the equivalent of about $9,555 at the current exchange rates. The range-topper costs at least 2,150,000 Japanese yen or nearly $14,900.