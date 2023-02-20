Listen to this article

The Cadillac XT4 is the latest subcompact crossover within the General Motors family to receive an update. The new model reaches dealerships this summer, but we get a taste right now of what to expect when it arrives in showrooms.

As with the recent debut of the updated Chevrolet Trailblazer and Buick Encore GX, the big news comes inside. Gone is the dated, button-happy interior with old-school gauges. A single sweeping display screen incorporates a new digital instrument cluster and center infotainment system, measuring a full 33 inches diagonally and glistening with 9K resolution. It's inspired by the screen offered in the Cadillac Lyriq, with a slight curve towards the driver for improved visibility and control.

Gallery: 2024 Cadillac XT4

5 Photos

Complementing the screen is a new interior layout that retains many tactile controls, including a shift stalk for the transmission. A rotary dial near the stalk offers additional functionality for the infotainment system. Depending on trim level and package choices, 2024 XT4 interiors can be filled with new colors and a range of decor including wood, carbon fiber, and aluminum. A cold weather package brings heated seats and steering into the mix, with ventilated massaging seats offered on higher trim levels.

The XT4 offers a plethora of new features accessible through a customizable user interface on the big screen. Google built-in delivers a range of Google-based features controlled through touch or voice commands. An available 13-speaker AKG Studio stereo is new for 2024, and Cadillac infuses the XT4 with over a dozen standard-issue driver-assist and safety systems. Notable among them include rear cross-traffic alert with braking, lane-keep assist, automatic high-beam light control, and lane-departure warning.

Select the optional Active Safety Package and Cadillac will add items like adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic emergency braking, pedestrian alerts, speed limit assist, traffic sign recognition, and more. Unfortunately, it's only offered on higher-level XT4 trim levels. However, 5G connectivity and a power liftgate are available across the board.

Visually speaking, it will be tough (but not impossible) to differentiate the new XT4 from older models. Look for sharper, thinner LED running lights mounted vertically at the corners, with a revised set of standard-issue LED headlights relocated to the corner vents. It all sits above a retextured lower fascia that retains the same general shape as the outgoing model. At the rear, horizontal reflectors are now repositioned vertically as part of a redesigned fascia. New wheel options are offered, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine carries over unchanged, still making 235 horsepower fed through a nine-speed automatic.

The 2024 Cadillac XT4 is available in base-model Luxury, mid-level Premium Luxury, or range-topping Sport. Pricing will be announced closer to its on-sale date. For comparison, the 2023 XT4 Luxury starts at $37,490, including destination charges.