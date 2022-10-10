Listen to this article

It's hard to believe, but the Audi RS Q3 has been around for 10 years already. The turbocharged crossover hit the scene in 2013, and to honor a decade of hustling the family around town, Audi is adding all kinds of darkness to the RS Q3's aura.

That's fancy-speak for what's essentially a black appearance package, thus creating the 2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years. On the outside, the special model gets black 21-inch double-spoke wheels, shod with 225/35-series tires. There's more black for the door and window trim, side mirrors, the diffuser insert, blades on the front spoiler, and Audi badging is also finished in glossy black. The LED headlights are darkened slightly, and it all contrasts with a choice of exterior two color choices – Dew Silver or Chronos Gray metallic, the latter of which is exclusive to the Edition 10 Years.

Gallery: Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years

65 Photos

Inside, Audi gives the special model exclusive RS bucket seats with matte Carbon seatback covers. There's more darkness with a black leather-Dinamica combination for seat surfaces and parts of the instrument panel. Copper contrast stitching offers a visual break from the monotone interior, as does the RS Q3 branding on the floormats. The RS Q3's display reminds occupants that this is a limited-production trim level, with just 555 planned all total.

Under the skin, everything remains the same and that's not a bad thing. The boosted 2.5-liter inline-five engine makes 395 horsepower (294 kilowatts), sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed S tronic gearbox. Carbon ceramic brakes are an optional upgrade, with gray brake calipers standard and red or blue calipers available. Under full gallop, the RS Q3 can reach 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and is limited to a top speed of 155 mph. However, Audi can flash that limiter away should you so desire, allowing the crossover to reach a max speed of 174 mph.

The 2023 Audi RS Q3 Edition 10 Years will be available for order in Germany at the end of October. It's a €5,990 add-on to the base price, and while 555 will be made for global markets, that doesn't include North America.