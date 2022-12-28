Listen to this article

When the BMW X3 went through the dreaded moose test, it performed well by completing the maneuver at speeds higher than the benchmark figure. That said, we were expecting the same from the smaller X1, but this turned out to be false at the end of this latest upload from km77.com.

The 2023 BMW X1 that the channel tested was the base 18d trim. It's driven by the front wheels and uses the least powerful engine in the range. The set of 19-inch wheels was wrapped in Hankook Ventus S1 Evo3 rubbers, which was a summer performance type.

Gallery: 2023 BMW X1

58 Photos

At the benchmark speed of 50.3 miles per hour (81 kilometers per hour) – which the X3 aced during its own moose test – the BMW X1 didn't complete the maneuver without hitting any cone.

According to the presenter, the X1's stability control didn't work as it was supposed to, which caused the SAV to lose trajectory. The test driver also tried a slightly lower speed of 48.5 mph (78 km/h) but the X1 still failed.

The safest speed where the X1 completed the safety maneuver was 46 mph (74 km/h). During this test, the stability control worked moderately. The driver also moved the steering wheel more smoothly at this speed.

That said, km77.com still commended the X1 and said that the smallest SAV performed as expected from an SUV of its size. We just couldn't help but compare this performance to its bigger brother. Then again, the X3 was configured differently, most notably with an all-wheel-drive system that could have affected the result.

As a consolation, the 2023 BMW X1 performed well in the slalom test. It's the fifth quickest vehicle the channel tested in its slalom course, tying the spot with the Nissan Ariya.