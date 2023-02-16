Listen to this article

This just in – Ferraris are bloody expensive. The 2024 Purosangue finally has a price tag in the United States, and you could buy a used car in running condition with the money spent just on the destination charge. These extra fees have been gradually increasing in recent years, reaching $2,000 for Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. However, the prancing horse on stilts takes the cake with $5,000 just to have the SUV shipped from Maranello.

The Italian stallion will set you back $393,350, and with the massive destination charge, you're looking at just under $400,000. Needless to say, this is merely the starting price as there are plenty of options for the brand's first four-door production vehicle. Then there's the issue with the gas-guzzler tax as Car and Driver has learned from Ferrari the exorbitant $398,350 price tag does not include it. The amount depends on the fuel economy rating established by EPA.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue

32 Photos

There is a possibility the Purosangue will be exempted from the tax provided it's labeled as a sport utility vehicle akin to the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus S. If it's categorized as a station wagon like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Urus Performante (weird, right?), the starting price will exceed the $400k mark. The gas-guzzler tax is determined based on the mpg rating and can reach as high as $7,700 for vehicles that return less than 12.5 miles per gallon.

With a naturally aspirated V12 having to move an SUV that has a dry weight of 2,033 kilograms (4,482 pounds), the Purosangue will certainly be thirsty. Should it return anywhere between 12.5 to 13.4 mpg, the tax is going to be $6,400. The 13.5 to 14.4 mpg interval comes with a gas-guzzler tax of $5,400 while 14.5 to 15.4 mpg commands a $4,500 fee. Of course, the tax will be applicable in the event EPA will consider it a station wagon.

Getting back to the $398,350 price, the Purosangue is over $40,000 more expensive than a base Rolls-Royce Cullinan. At the same time, it commands a gigantic premium of roughly $170,000 over a standard Urus. It's also far costlier than an Aston Martin DBX or a Bentley Bentayga Speed.

Even though the Purosangue is the most expensive new SUV money can buy regardless of country, it has been an instant success. CEO Benedetto Vigna recently said the order books have been filled four times quicker than originally estimated. The company has enough requests from customers to keep busy until later in 2024. However, Ferrari is sticking to its promise of keeping the Purosangue exclusive by limiting production to 20 percent of the firm's annual capacity.