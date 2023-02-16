Listen to this article

Last month, Stellantis announced Peugeot will introduce no fewer than five electric vehicles in Europe within the next two years. Two of them are going to be the E-3008 and E-5008 based on the next-generation models, but in the meantime, the current crossovers are being partially electrified. As announced during the same E-Lion Day in late January, the compact duo is receiving mild-hybrid tech to reduce fuel consumption by as much as 15 percent.

The company with the updated lion badge has crunched the numbers and has come to the conclusion the 3008 and 5008 with a 48V setup drink 2.5 liters less per 62 miles (100 kilometers) in the city and 0.7 liters less outside of it. On the highway, the pair of compact crossovers consumes just about the same amount of fuel as before. On average, this mild-hybrid powertrain reduces fuel consumption by 1 liter / 100 km in the WLTP cycle. CO 2 emissions are down on average by 20 g/km.

2024 Peugeot 3008

5 Photos

At the heart of the 2024 Peugeot 3008 and 5008 is a newly developed turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline engine. The 1.2-liter unit produces 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) at 5,500 rpm and 230 Newton-meters (170 pound-feet) of torque from 1,750 rpm. Benefitting from a variable geometry turbocharger, this combustion engine runs on the Miller cycle and comes with a timing chain to lower maintenance costs.

Also new is the dual-clutch, six-speed automatic transmission housing the electric motor, inverter, and ECU. The e-motor is good for an extra 28 hp (21 kW) and 55 Nm (41 lb-ft), with the two crossovers running solely on electric power when torque requirements are minimal.

While decelerating, the engine doubles as a generator to feed the 48V battery. The latter is of the lithium-ion variety and boasts a usable capacity of 432 Wh. By placing the battery pack under the front left seat, cargo capacity remains unchanged compared to the pure gasoline versions.

At higher speeds of up to 90 mph (145 km/h), the ICE is automatically turned off when the driver releases the accelerator pedal but only "at a steady speed and when slowing down." Push hard the accelerator pedal and the e-motor will provide a temporary boost of 12 hp (9 kW). Since the 3008 and 5008 can be driven briefly in electric mode, Peugeot is installing an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) that kicks in at speeds of up to 19 mph (30 km/h) to alert pedestrians and cyclists.

Replacing the PureTech 130 EAT8 powertrain, the new mild-hybrid setup will also be installed in the 208, 2008, 308, 308 SW, and 408. Peugeot will assemble the 3008 and 5008 Hybrid at its Sochaux factory in France and have the electrified crossovers on sale in Europe in the second quarter of the year.