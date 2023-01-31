Listen to this article

During the Peugeot E-Lion Day last week, the French automaker announced plans to give its 2008 mild-hybrid technology later this year. The 48V setup will likely arrive with the small crossover's mid-cycle facelift, which has now been spied for the first time. Caught out in the cold while resting between two test sessions, the vehicle had camouflage only at the rear. However, future prototypes are expected to wear a disguise at the front as well.

The dual exhaust tips denote we're dealing with a 2024 Peugeot 2008 prototype equipped with a combustion engine but the e-2008 is likely to go through the same styling changes. From what we're able to tell so far, the B-segment crossover has received redesigned taillights. The rear bumper looks more of the same, although since the Stellantis brand bothered to cover it, there could be some discreet tweaks we just can't see because of the camo.

2024 Peugeot 2008 facelift spy photos

Caught in the late hours of the day in Sweden, the test vehicle had halogen headlights instead of the optional full-LED setup with the three-claw light signature. Peugeot also didn't cover the interior, giving the impression the cabin will be carried over from the current model. However, history has taught us facelifts typically bring changes on the inside as well, so this 2008 probably didn’t have them.

As far as modifications underneath the hood, those mild-hybrid models will be powered by a new generation of PureTech gasoline engines with 100 and 136 horsepower. The output will be delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission incorporating a 21-kilowatt electric motor. Aside from the extra low-end torque, the 2008 will cut fuel consumption by as much as 15 percent.

Recent small EVs by Stellantis have been improved and chances are the e-2008 is next in line to get an upgrade for extra range. Take for example the 2023 e-208 with an extra 20 hp for a grand total of 156 hp while the torque has stayed the same at 260 Nm (191 lb-ft). The electric supermini now has a bigger battery with a usable capacity of 48.1 kWh (up from 46.2 kWh) to cover 400 kilometers (249 miles) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.

Peugeot will have the 2008 facelift on sale in the second half of the year.