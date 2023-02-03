Listen to this article

Big changes are planned for the Peugeot 2008 small crossover. It is due to receive a mid-cycle facelift later this year, which will bring refreshed styling and new electrified powertrains under the hood. Just a few days ago, we shared the first spy photos with the overhauled model and already there are unofficial renderings previewing the design changes.

Our pals at Kolesa.ru made digital drawings of the 2024 Peugeot 2008 in GT-Line trim, which is the range-topping grade for the crossover. As you can see in the pictures below, the biggest changes compared to the pre-facelift model are at the front where the 2008 is expected to gain a new radiator grille inspired by the 308 hatchack and wagon, as well as the 408 fastback. The brand’s new logo takes a central position and below that new grille is a modified bumper design with faux air intakes at the corners.

Minimal tweaks to the headlights are also possible but the prototype we spied earlier this week had the standard halogen headlights instead of the optional full-LED clusters. At the back, these new renderings propose slightly restyled taillights with new internal graphics plus a new Peugeot logo. The rear bumper also appears to feature small tweaks.

The French company already confirmed the facelifted 2008 will receive new mild-hybrid engines. Those new PureTech mills will have two power stages (100 and 130 horsepower) and will both be mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The transmission will incorporate a 21-kilowatt electric motor for extra low-end torque and as much as 15 percent better fuel efficiency.

As far as the fully electric e-2008 is concerned, there might be healthy improvements coming, too. Just recently, Peugeot gave the closely related e-208 a new electric motor with an output of 156 hp and a larger battery pack for up to 250 miles (400 kilometers) of range at a single charge. We expect the electric crossover to gain the same hardware upgrades when it debuts later this year.