Listen to this article

We’ve seen plenty of fast BMWs on the Autobahn. But we have never seen anything like this particular M5 from the E60 generation. This is by far not a stock car and it is actually a one-off we’ve written about back in 2009. During the golden years of WorldCarFans, this beast had the "most powerful engine" ever seen on a "road-legal BMW."

These are not our words. They come from Lumma Design and G-Power, which are the two companies that cooperated to develop and build this monstrous M5. It is surely not the most powerful road-legal BMW anymore but is still quite an impressive machine. This new video from the TopSpeedGermany channel shows us the vehicle in action and we have to admit it is astonishingly quick.

Gallery: LUMMA CLS 730 RS Released with G-POWER 730hp Bi-Supercharger System

18 Photos

This is no ordinary M5. Under the hood, there’s a bi-compressor V10 engine which is capable of delivering 730 horsepower (537 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. On paper, this is enough for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 4.2 seconds. This isn’t the most impressive figure though as the car can reach 124 mph (200 kph) in just about 10 seconds. The top speed should be around 228 mph (367 kph) – but is it actually capable of reaching it?

At no point the bi-supercharged M5 reaches its top speed in the video at the top of this page – however, the reason for that is that there’s just too much traffic on the Autobahn. Seeing how lively the V10 engine is from 155 mph (250 kph) above, we have no doubts that the factory top speed is absolutely reachable under certain circumstances.

We are happy to see that this unique M5 is still alive and in very good shape. We would like to remind you that the stopping power for this vehicle is provided by Lumma Design's own six-piston front, four-piston rear caliper brake system. As far as we can see, the car still rides on its original three-piece forged 10x21 and 12Jx21 wheels that were fitted back in 2009.