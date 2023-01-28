Listen to this article

The Lamborghini Urus and the BMW X7 M60i are two high-performance luxury SUVs that aren't exactly on the same ground in terms of their overall packages. The Urus is a super SUV that's focused on performance, while the BMW X7 M60i is a posh, three-row SAV, though it would be wrong to say that it's lackluster in performance.

This drag race video from Carwow tries to compare the two in a drag race. How do they compare on paper, though?

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 641 horsepower (471 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The Urus can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h). It weighs approximately 4,850 lbs.

On the other hand, the BMW X7 M60i is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 523 hp (385 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, a detuned version of the engine in the next BMW M5. It also comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The X7 M60i can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in 4.5 seconds and has a top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h). It weighs approximately 5,710 lbs.

In terms of power, the Lamborghini Urus is significantly more powerful than the BMW X7 M60i. The Urus has a higher top speed and quicker acceleration. However, the X7 M60i still provides plenty of power and performance for most drivers and is significantly more practical, with more passenger and cargo space. The kicker here is the weight. The Lamborghini Urus is significantly lighter than the BMW X7 M60i by around half a ton.

With that said, can the BMW X7 M60i match the Urus in a straight-line contest? The video should provide the answer, but let us know what you think in the comments section below.