Volkswagen already announced officially that it is working on a camper version of the ID. Buzz but it won’t come until the middle of the decade. You don’t have to wait until 2025 to get a practical motorhome based on the electric bus as a German company has unveiled an ID. Buzz camper conversion during the world’s largest consumer show for tourism and leisure held in Stuttgart.

From the outside, Alpin Camper’s bus doesn’t look all that different from a stock ID. Buzz. There are some notable changes, however, including the small protection bar at the front and the extendable roof tent. The bus is finished in white with contrasting lacquered black elements.

The interior is completely new. There’s a relatively spacious living area, equipped with a long bench that transforms into a full-size bed for two. There’s also a mini kitchenette with an electric water heating system with canisters and a drawer with an integrated fridge under the bench. Everything is made from eco-friendly materials and is finished in bright colors, making the area look even larger than it is.

That extendable roof tent doesn’t serve actual sleeping purposes as it only provides more room and standing height in the camper. A more practical solution could be coming in the future, though one particularly smart solution we like is that all the electric components for the living area are hidden under the passenger seat.

We have no information regarding the powertrain of the ID. Buzz but we doubt there are changes made to the electric drive system. As a reminder, the electric bus is driven by an electric motor with a peak output of 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 229 pound-feet (310 Newton-meters of torque). A dual-motor version will be launched soon.

As a final note, Volkswagen will also debut a factory camper conversion for the ID. Buzz as the demand for the brand’s camper vans has been growing over the last few years. It is too early for official details but it is believed that the ID. California would ride on the longer wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz.