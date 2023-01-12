Listen to this article

Back in October 2022, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles shared a teaser of the ID. Buzz GTX but without releasing any details. Thankfully, some of the missing pieces of the puzzle are now falling into place as R&D boss Kai Gruenitz shared some juicy specs. Coming later this year, the performance version of the electric minivan will have 250 kilowatts, which works out to 335 horsepower. That’s actually more than the 295 hp of the ID.4/ID.5 GTX.

Gruenitz did not specify how much torque the ID. Buzz GTX will have, but we'll remind you the two performance SUVs boast 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters). VW's R&D head honcho confirmed the zero-emission minivan in its sportiest flavor will have dual motors and all-wheel drive. Coming later this year, it's also getting special colors and a unique interior, along with "some additional features."

Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX, AWD, LWB teasers

3 Photos

A non-GTX dual-motor model is under consideration, according to Gruenitz. As a matter of fact, that presentation we mentioned also had a teaser for a long-wheelbase, all-wheel-drive configuration. We'll remind you the elongated model will be the only one available in the United States when the ID. Buzz will go on sale in 2024. It's going to have a bigger battery pack compared to the standard-wheelbase, rear-wheel-drive model.

Speaking of the longer ID. Buzz, Gruenitz told Autocar it will be stretched by 250 millimeters (9.8 inches). As a refresher, the standard model already on sale in Europe in passenger and cargo configurations measures 4,712 mm (185.5 in). He added it'll have a three-row layout with seven seats, "and you can pull them all out of the back." He went on to mention "it will also have Captain's chairs that turn around."

Gruenitz reiterated a California-badged camper is in the works, but it won't come out sooner than 2025.

VW will be expanding its electric car portfolio later this year with the ID.7 and an ID.3 GTX due to arrive with the compact car's already announced facelift. An Atlas-sized ID.8 is also in the works, as is the flagship Trinity.