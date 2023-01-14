Listen to this article

On the subject of gullwing doors, there are names that will automatically be part of the conversation. The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL will probably be the first nameplate to come to mind, while the DMC DeLorean of Back to the Future fame would be a close second. The Tesla Model X and a number of supercars and exotics from Europe would lead the list of modern vehicles with gullwing doors.

The Chrysler PT Cruiser, however, isn't going to be part of that discussion. Well, not unless they see this – a 2003 PT Cruiser with a huge rear gullwing door currently listed for sale on Craigslist.

As weird as that sounded, this gullwing door conversion actually makes a lot of sense – at least for all of its intents and purposes. That's because this PT Cruiser has been converted into a wheelchair-friendly vehicle. Its front passenger seat can roll on and off the car using a built-in, hydraulic-assisted ramp.

Only the right side received a gullwing door conversion, which, by the way, is hydraulic-assisted, as well. As you can see, there's so much clearance horizontally and vertically, allowing easier ingress and egress. Of note, the wheelchair is tied down by four straps.

As mentioned, the converted PT Cruiser is currently on sale on Martinsburg Craigslist. It's priced at $8,000 though the listing indicated that this amount is negotiable. It currently has 52,132 miles on the clock with its timing belt, water pump, and upper and lower motor mounts replaced at 51,528 miles. New tail lights and battery were just installed last year. The exterior condition isn't the best; the seller specifically declared some rusting on the hinges of the gullwing door.

Then again, what wheelchair-friendly minivan alternative can buy for $8,000? If you're in the market for a vehicle that you can use with your handicapped loved one, this is a very affordable buy.