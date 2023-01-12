Listen to this article

The world is still adjusting to the new year, but Amalgam Collection is already making moves. The company announced that it’s expanding its relationship with Ferrari. The Italian automaker will now allow customers to order a bespoke Amalgam model when ordering their bespoke Ferrari.

The two have been working in close cooperation since 1998, with Amalgam supplying bespoke Ferrari models to customers since 2005. This new partnership expands their collaboration efforts. Customers who order a new Ferrari Roma, 812 Superfast, 812 GTS, Portofino M, SF90 Stradale, or SF90 Spider from their Ferrari dealership can order a corresponding bespoke model from Amalgam in either 1:8 or 1:12 scale. The smaller bespoke models will only be available from dealers.

Gallery: Amalgam 1:8 Scale Prototype Model Ferrari Daytona SP3

Ferrari sends the car’s specifications directly to Amalgam, which then builds a perfect miniature copy. The model includes the real car’s bespoke exterior and interior, with the 1:8 scale models featuring opening doors and a lot of detail. Amalgam sells the models with a carbon-fiber base and a transparent dust cover. It also offers display pedestals and lighting choices as available options so customers can create the perfect display.

Amalgam and Ferrari’s relationship dates back decades, starting just a few years after it began making miniature cars. The toy company builds several different makes and models that look like the real thing. Amalgam takes great care in creating detailed models and has even integrated smartphone connectivity into them, allowing for working lights and automatic doors.

Amalgam ended last year by looking back at 2022 and the models it unveiled. The company also launched its new fine art silkscreen prints, which will continue into 2023 with a collection of Aston Martin prints. They will highlight the cutting-edge Valkyrie and the iconic DB5.

Models it plans to create include the Bugatti Type 59, Mercedes-AMG One, Ferrari 250 TR, Ferrari Purosangue, the Gen 3 Formula E car, and more. It’ll also build planes – the De Havilland DH.98 Mosquito (1:16 scale) and the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress (1:32 scale). Expect Amalgam’s craftsmanship and attention to detail on everything it offers in 2023.