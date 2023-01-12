Listen to this article

Even though last year was not record-breaking for Porsche, the Stuttgart-based company had a solid 2022 in terms of sales. The sports car automaker delivered a total of 309,884 vehicles to customers around the world, an increase of 3 percent compared to 2021. The brand’s SUVs remained its most popular products.

The Cayenne was Porsche’s best-seller in 2022 with a total of 95,604 deliveries on the global markets, followed by the Macan with 86,724 units. Third came the Porsche 911 with 40,410 examples, followed by the Taycan with 34,801 deliveries and the Panamera with 34,142 deliveries. It’s worth pointing out that the electric sedan outsold the Panamera for the second consecutive year despite its 16 percent decrease in sales.

“On the sales side, results have been positive in 2022,” says Detlev von Platen, one of Porsche’s highest-ranked sales and marketing execs, comments. “Porsche is in a solid position. And we’re building on that basis.” It’s interesting to note that the Taycan saw a decrease of 16 percent compared to 2021 and Porsche says this negative trend was a result of supply chain issues. On the other hand, the 911 saw a 5-percent increase, while the Panamera registered 13 percent higher demand compared to the previous year.

China remained Porsche’s biggest market in 2022 with 93,286 cars delivered to customers despite the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic. North America was the second largest market for the German automaker with 79,260 units sold, while Europe – despite its solid 7-percent increase – remained third with 62,685 cars. Germany alone saw 29,512 new Porsches delivered to customers.