Suzuki is lagging behind the competition in the electric vehicle segment but it seems that the Japanese company is finally working to introduce its first production EV. It won’t come until 2025, though we now know what it will look like. Suzuki unveiled the eVX concept during the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi, India, previewing a serial electric crossover scheduled to arrive around the middle of the decade.

The automaker isn’t ready to unveil all the details surrounding the concept vehicle but it says it combines Suzuki’s “strong 4x4 DNA” with the benefits of modern electric vehicles. The vehicle takes the shape of a compact SUV with an instantly recognizable front fascia, short overhangs, and muscular wheel arches that create an off-road-ready-looking side view.

The eVX is 169 inches (4,300 millimeters) long, 71 inches (1,800 mm) wide, and 63 inches (1,600 mm) high, making it slightly longer and wider than the Vitara sold on the global markets. Positioned most likely somewhere within the floor is a 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack, which should be able to provide a range of up to 342 miles (550 kilometers) at a single charge. Bear in mind that these numbers are measured by India’s MIDC, which is generally more generous than Europe’s WLTP and America’s EPA standards.

"I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimizing them for the way different people live and drive," Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki, said during the debut of the concept, without going into further tech details surrounding the eVX.

Just earlier this week, Suzuki also announced it has signed a joint development agreement with Inmotive from Canada. The two companies will work on a two-speed transmission for electric vehicles, which will be used in future production Suzuki EVs. The firm’s goal is to potentially extend electric vehicle range thanks to increased efficiency provided by the transmission. Whether this new EV gearbox will be implemented into the production version of the eVX concept, remains to be seen.