A new Suzuki Swift is coming; well not in the US where the Japanese company only sells outboard engines and motorcycles. But for the rest of the world, the YED Swift is well on its way. And based on the first batch of photographs taken by our spies, Suzuki is already testing the five-door hatchback. With this in mind, we could be seeing the next-generation model sooner rather than later.

To give us an idea of what the next Suzuki Swift might look like, we tried to uncover the concealments on the prototype we caught last time through this unofficial rendering.

If the production version will take after this imagined model, the fourth-generation Swift is looking very neat and sporty. The meshed grille with a two-tone finish may remind you of another brand but it kind of fits the angular theme of the fascia.

Speaking of fascia, the upcoming Swift may have a bigger face than the outgoing model, which should work since it will offset the comically large set of headlights.

The straight lines on the side continue the angular look from the front, while the blacked-out roof harkens to the current Swift and its two-tone theme being offered in some countries. The more swoopy roofline seen on the spied prototype isn't evident with the black roof, though.

The next-generation Suzuki Swift is believed to be riding a modified version of the Heartect platform. The changes are applied in order to conform to more modern safety standards. Powertrain options are still a mystery, though we won't be surprised if Suzuki will offer the Swift with a turbocharged 1.4-liter mild-hybrid setup. A full hybrid model could also happen, given Suzuki's collaboration with Toyota in terms of technology.

The new Suzuki Swift could debut in 2023 for the 2024 model year. We'll know in the months to come when exactly, and you'll definitely read about it from here.