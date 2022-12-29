Listen to this article

Ever since its launch in 2018, there have been reports of a five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny. It has been reported before that the launch would happen at the end of 2022 but since there are only a few days left, we're not counting on that to happen. The latest local reports from India, however, claim that the launch of the five-door Suzuki Jimny will be happening on January 13, 2023, at the Auto Expo.

Japan's Best Car Web brought this scoop to the surface, along with other preliminary details about the longer model.

The 5-door Jimny has already been spotted testing on public roads before. The production version (without the swirly concealments) was also spotted recently. We're not allowed to use the images of the spied production model due to copyright issues, but based on the reports from Autocar India and Rushlane, our unofficial rendering is largely correct – save for the black top. The spotted production model was wearing a body-color roof.

The Suzuki Jimny five-door will be longer than the three-door model by 300mm – both in wheelbase and overall body length. The width will be the same, according to reports.

That said, an additional half-window is added to the rear to accommodate the added length. Everything else in the design remains largely the same between the five-door and three-door models. Of course, as the wheelbase has been extended by a lot, we're expecting a welcome improvement in the rear legroom.

Best Car Web also reported that the five-door Jimny in Japan could have a hybrid powertrain setup. The electric motor will allegedly produce an additional 33 horsepower (25 kilowatts) and 44 pound-feet (60 Newton-meters) of torque. The Japanese-spec model is also said to be announced and released in the fall of 2023 at the earliest, with an expected price tag of 2.3 million yen or around $17,000 at the current exchange rates.

As for the rest of the world, the availability of the five-door Jimny is not guaranteed, though we expect Maruti Suzuki to export the model to cater to its overwhelming global demand.