The gift-giving season may be officially over, but if Christmas shopping hasn't been a total budget wrecker, why not treat yourself to a shiny new Lego Technic set? Come April, the 2022 Ford GT will be available as a 1:12 scale model comprising 1,466 pieces. The mid-engined supercar – known by its "42154" model set – measures over 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) tall, 15 in (39 cm) long, and 7 in (18 cm) wide.

It's got a "functional" V6 with moving pistons along with independent suspension both front and rear. The Lego Technic kit benefits from front-axle steering and an adjustable spoiler at the back where the hood opens to reveal the EcoBoost 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine. You can also open the doors and assemble the rear-wheel drive with its differential.

2022 Ford GT Lego Technic

11 Photos

Lego doesn’t say how much it costs, but the 2022 Ford GT set is listed on Walmart's website for $119. As for the real thing, the Blue Oval's flagship performance model is bowing out with a track-only GT Mk IV making over 800 horsepower for an eye-watering price tag of $1.7 million.

The American supercar is not the only Technic set arriving soon as the NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (42153) is also coming, complete with 672 pieces. Elsewhere, Firefighter Aircraft (42152) has 1,134 parts.

Meanwhile, Speed Champions sets for the Ferrari 812 Competizione, Pagan Utopia, and Porsche 963 LMDh are planned, along with a McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM double pack.

Last year saw the introduction of interesting Lego Technic kits for the Ferrari Daytona SP3 (with working pistons and gearbox) as well as a McLaren F1 model. Prior to that, some will remember the intricate Ford F-150 kit with 1,379 pieces.