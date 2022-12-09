Listen to this article

Saving the best for last, Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them. It harkens back to the namesake race car from 1967 and serves as the last track-only GT. As a nod to its Le Mans-winning ancestor, production will be capped at 67 units and all will be hand-built at Multimatic's facility in Markham, Ontario.

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV follows the GT LM Edition revealed in early October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar. While that one had to make do with "only" 660 horsepower, the new spicy flavor promises more than 800 horsepower. Interestingly, Ford mentions a "unique twin-turbo EcoBoost engine," without explicitly saying it's based on the same 3.5-liter V6. We do know it has a larger displacement, but we'll reach out for clarification.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV

Aside from the healthy power bump, the new GT Mk IV has a different chassis after stretching the wheelbase to improve handling. The supercar's swan song also uses a racing transmission, Multimatic's Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) suspension, and a reworked body for better aero. By not having to comply with road car regulations, the engineers had more freedom during development.

You'll notice the simplified headlights and the absence of side mirrors, not to mention the wider body oozing extreme aero, especially the giant wing and diffuser at the back. Other features include a carbon fiber roof scoop, front canards, and a giant splitter that could double as a snow plow. The side air intakes seem larger, presumably because the uprated engine needs more cooling.

Interested parties have to go through a new client application process and pony up $1.7 million. Ford will handpick the customers in the first quarter of next year and start deliveries by the end of spring.