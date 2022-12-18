Listen to this article

There's an art to building intricate models using Legos. Like other miniatures and scale models, the lifelike accuracy is only limited by the artist's imagination and skill. That's what makes the creations in this video so incredible. They not only look realistic, but the movement is incredibly lifelike.

A video showing these Lego mills was featured on Beyond the Brick's YouTube channel. It starts with a giant inline-six-cylinder marine engine complete with moving pistons and a rotating crankshaft. The valvetrain moves up and down like part of an actual two-stroke motor. You can almost imagine it powering a large cargo ship, making its way across the ocean with thousands of cars on board.

The turbocharged I6 isn't the only attraction of the video. Next, a 40-wheel heavy transport tractor-trailer loads another marine engine and takes off. The whole operation is realistic, from loading and securing the cargo onto the flatbed, to individual suspension actuation of the transport's wheels.

The final engine is a V16 diesel-powered emergency generator. It's incredibly accurate down to the control panel that starts the generator and manages the engine's speed.

All of these machines were created by Stefan Weinert. According to his bio on Rebrickable, he likes to create his own truck models and purely functional models like gearboxes and motors. At one time, he drove heavy trucks, which is partly why he's enthusiastic about them.

Weinert is a purist, refusing to use 3D-printed or self-made mechanical parts. He also avoids modifying the Legos, including gluing, drilling, or filing them, to alter their shape or appearance. In addition to his YouTube videos, he sells complete instructions for his creations so that you can build your own.

Beyond the Brick was founded by Joshua Hanlon in 2011. It started as an audio-only podcast before expanding to showcase talented Lego builders and their incredible creations. The YouTube channel has over one million subscribers and showcases unique creations from engines and machinery to historical recreations and even some Rube Goldberg contraptions thrown in for good measure.