The Pagani Utopia is the production version of the codename C10 supercar. We don't see many cars with names from literature, but this vehicle takes its moniker from Thomas More's book Utopia from 1516 that describes the philosopher's ideal world. Such a lofty name means the new machine has a big promise to live up to.

To create the Utopia, Pagani consulted owners of its existing models. They requested three things: "simplicity, lightness, and the pleasure of driving," according to the company's announcement.

The Utopia packs a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 with a 60-degree angle between the cylinders from Mercedes-AMG. It makes 852 horsepower (635 kilowatts) at 6,000 rpm and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque from 2,800 to 5,900 rpm. The powerplant is clean enough to meet California emissions standards, according to the company.

Buyers can select a seven-speed automated manual transmission that Pagani claims is the quickest shifting possible gearbox with helical gears. There's also a true seven-speed manual with a clutch pedal. The rear axle has an electro-mechanical differential.

Compared to the Huayra and the Zonda, the Utopia has a minimalist design aesthetic. The company keeps the active aerodynamic elements subtle to retain the body's clean lines.

Underneath the skin, the Utopia has a monocoque using Pagani's Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62 materials The front and rear subframes are Chromoly steel. The bodywork uses what Pagani refers to as a "new type of A-class carbon fiber" that has 38 percent more stiffness but at the same density as previous versions of carbon. The quad exhaust is titanium with a ceramic coating that weighs just over 13.23 pounds (6 kilograms). All of this lightweight material keeps the total weight down to 2,822 pounds (1,280 kilograms).

The Utopia rides on a suspension consisting of forged aluminum double wishbones and electronically controlled shock absorbers. There are Brembo-sourced carbon-ceramic brake discs with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers at the back.

The wheels measure 21 inches at the nose and 22 inches at the tail. They have turbine-shaped carbon-fiber extractors that pull hot air away from the brakes. The bespoke Pirelli tires have a silhouette of the Utopia on the sidewalls.

Inside, the Utopia eschews the modern trend of using lots of digital displays. There's just a single screen between the analog speedometer and tachometer. With no infotainment monitor, Pagani covers the center stack with a row of instruments, switches, and the HVAC controls. The company mills the steering wheel and pedals from metal blocks

Pagani initially plans to build 99 examples of the Utopia coupe. The company isn't disclosing the price or saying when deliveries begin.