Just earlier this month, we talked about the Nio EL7 (see the related links module below) – a Chinese luxury crossover that is expected to go on sale in Europe next year. The Chinese brand now has a new addition to its SUV lineup in the form of a coupe-fied version of that battery-powered model. The EC7 makes its debut in China as Nio’s “mid-large flagship coupe SUV.” That sounds pretty vague to us but wait, there’s a lot more to be said about the new EC7.

Starting with the design, the vehicle is exactly what you’d probably expect – the same front-end design as the EL7 combined with a sloped roofline and a longer rear overhang. The EC7 is 195.6 inches (4,968 mm) long, 77.7 inches (1,974 mm) wide, and 67.5 inches (1,714 mm) tall, and has a 116.5-inch (2,960 mm) wheelbase. More importantly, however, the crossover has a drag coefficient of just 0.23, which makes it the world’s most aerodynamic SUV, according to Nio. Helping achieve this solid rating is an active rear wing.

Power comes from a dual-motor electric drive system, which has a peak output of 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) and 626 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of instant torque. This setup is enough for a 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 3.8 seconds. The EV SUV can be ordered with either 75, 100, or 150 kWh battery packs with the range between two charges varying from 304 miles (490 km) to 584 miles (940 km) measured by China’s CLTC cycle.

In terms of equipment, the EC7 comes as standard with a giant panoramic glass roof made of double-layer sound and heat insulation glass. Nio’s flexible electrochromic (EC) technology enables five levels of adjustable transmittance to allow natural light to sprinkle into the car with extreme transparency or fully protect privacy when necessary. Other goodies include a tri-zone climate control system, a premium 23-speaker audio system, and heated rear seats.

Nio already accepts orders for the EC7 with deliveries scheduled to begin in May next year. The most affordable EC7 costs ¥488,000 or about $70,100 with the current exchange rates. The version with a 100 kWh battery pack starts at ¥546,000 ($78,447).