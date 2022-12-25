Listen to this article

Wherever you are in this big world of ours, the entire Motor1.com family sends our best, happiest, and warmest wishes for your holiday adventures. If you're reading this, you probably like supercars so allow us to present a short video for your viewing and listening pleasure. With help from McLaren, of course.

The UK-based brand offers a holiday message that speaks directly to the heart of motoring enthusiasts, while at the same time offering a wonderful blend of traditional music. Collaborating with production company The Outbound Life, this 60-second short film features violinist Erica Carpenedo playing the classic Vivaldi piece The Four Seasons: Winter. Music producer John Blasucci developed the special arrangement, featuring other instruments and a McLaren GT blasting through the California countryside.

“Being storytellers at heart, nothing excites us more than reimagining what is possible and bringing a fresh perspective," said Kody and Kyler McCormick, leaders of The Outbound Life production company. "We were very excited to partner with McLaren on this project because we knew we could produce a piece that would portray the GT in a new light. We wanted to create a gripping experience for the audience, one they’d remember.”

Enthusiasts likely need no introduction to the McLaren GT, but here's a refresher just in case. Debuting in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the GT is a proper grand touring machine that isn't as hardcore as a Senna, but also isn't any slouch when it comes to performance. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 develops 612 horsepower, and it sounds absolutely glorious as the video at the top of the article demonstrates. It's not the most powerful McLaren in the lineup, but the GT's lightweight design still means a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. Keep the skinny pedal planted to the floor, and you'll top out at 203 mph.

Gallery: 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive

112 Photos

We'd love to give everyone a screaming V8 supercar for the holidays, but hopefully, this video at least brings a smile to your face. You can also check out the holiday episode of the Rambling About Cars podcast, available below.