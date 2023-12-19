A practical supercar? With the GT launched in 2019, McLaren believes you can have your cake and eat it, too. For 2024, it's making the grand tourer even better by introducing the GTS as a replacement with an array of improvements. For example, you can now lift the nose of the car in just four seconds, which is more than twice as fast as before.

You get 14.8 cubic feet of cargo area by opening the electrically operated glass tailgate featuring a soft-close function. Another 5.3 cubic feet of storage are available in the front trunk. With a total luggage capacity of 20.1 cubic feet, McLaren claims the GTS is the most practical supercar money can buy. It has carbon ceramic brakes and adaptive dampers as standard equipment. In addition, ground clearance varies from 4.3 to 5.1 inches depending on whether the lift system is active or not.

2024 McLaren GTS

The new-for-2024 GTS is still a proper supercar, and it's even more powerful than before. McLaren has massaged the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to unlock an extra 14 hp for a grand total of 626 hp. In addition, 22 pounds (10 kilograms) of fat have been removed, which means the curb weight is now just 3,351 pounds (1,520 kilograms). It gets a new roof panel made from recycled carbon fiber along with a rear upper structure made from carbon fiber as well.

Contributing to the diet are optional titanium lug nuts that are 35 percent lighter than the standard wheel bolts. You can have them for the standard 10-twin-spoke forged alloy wheels or the new 10-spoke "Turbine" lightweight wheels. Both sets come with different finishes and bespoke Pirelli P Zero tires. This Lava Grey paint makes its debut with the GTS, as do the Softgrain Aniline leather seat upholstery with contrast stitching and a double-piping pattern.

Despite its GT-focused nature, the everyday McLaren is still immensely quick. It does 0 to 60 mph 96 km/h) in 3.1 seconds, 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in 8.9 seconds and tops out at 203 mph (326 km/h). That V8 continues to produce 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to the road via a seven-speed SSG (sequential shift gearbox).

McLaren is already accepting orders, and while the pricing isn't mentioned, the defunct 2023 GT cost $208,490 before options.