Back in 2021, Jeep announced the optional V8 engine for the two-row Grand Cherokee had a limited-run status and the automaker now confirms it's being discontinued. Even though it is the middle of the 2023 model year now, Jeep says the V8 is no longer available for orders from customers and dealers across the country.

Initially a $3,295 option later made more expensive at $3,795, the 5.7-liter V8 engine wasn’t even the most powerful mill available for the two-row Grand Cherokee. With 357 horsepower (262 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (529 pound-feet) of torque, it was short on both power and torque compared to the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain, which has 375 hp (276 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of twist. The PHEV is also more efficient and gives the SUV a better 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) acceleration of 6.0 seconds versus 6.9 seconds for the V8-powered model.

Until now, the 5.7-liter V8 was optionally available for the Overland, Summit, and Summit Reserve trim levels. Jeep spokesperson Kristin Starnes told Motor Authority the 4xe plug-in hybrid is the range-topping powertrain for the five-seat Grand Cherokee. The only advantage the V8 had over the PHEV model was its towing rating of 7,200 pounds versus 6,000 pounds for the electrified engine.

If you still want a Grand Cherokee with a V8, your only option in the future will be the larger three-row version. It will continue to be available with the 5.7 V8, giving it the same 7,200-pound tow rating as the two-row model. That SUV, however, has a different suspension tuning and a longer wheelbase.

Motor Authority also reports that Jeep is expected to introduce its new twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine to the Grand Cherokee lineup soon, raising the towing rating back to over 7,000 pounds. This unit is more powerful than all of the brand’s V8 engines, as well as the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the 4xe. The company’s spokesman didn’t comment on if and when the inline-six engine will be released for the Grand Cherokee family, though.