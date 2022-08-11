Listen to this article

Verdict 7.9 / 10

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in has been a hit. In 2021, it had a short run as the best-selling PHEV in America and was one of the quickest-selling cars on any dealer lot for any manufacturer, alongside the Chevrolet Corvette. So with the same basic powertrain transferred to the historically successful Jeep Grand Cherokee, the recipe for success is obvious.

But where the Wrangler 4xe competes in a class of one, the now more-premium Grand Cherokee has to battle Audi, Volvo, and other up-and-comers in the plug-in segment. And when comparing it directly to those established alternatives, the GC 4xe falls a bit short in the powertrain and pricing departments in particular.

A vehicle's ratings are relative only to its own segment and not the new-vehicle market as a whole. For more on how Motor1.com rates cars, click here.

Quick Stats 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe Engine Turbo 2.0-Liter I4 w/Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Output 375 Horsepower / 470 Pound-Feet Drive Type Four-Wheel Drive Efficiency 25 MPG / 56 MPGe Combined As-Tested Price $74,710

Design ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Exterior Color: Bright White

Interior Color: Black

Wheel Size: 20 Inches

The 4xe looks like any other Grand Cherokee – which isn't a bad thing. This GC 4xe is still a handsome SUV and bears all of its familial characteristics; the seven-slat grille, the slim light fixtures, and the signature silhouette included. And this Overland tester is spec'd simply with a Bright White exterior and no-cost 20-inch wheels.

There are only two subtle nods to the electricity underhood. On the front fascia, a pair of Electric Blue tow hooks live within the lower bumper, while there are blue "4xe" badges on the charging door and rear end. That's it.

The same simplicity carries over to the interior; if you like the way the Grand Cherokee looks inside, then you'll be happy with the 4xe. The Overland model offers standard Nappa leather – black, in this case – with beautiful matte wood accents on the steering wheel and dash, and a few piano black trim pieces throughout. There is some hard plastic, though, particularly on the center console and door panels. Not great for an SUV that starts at over $60,000.

Comfort ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 7/10

Seating Capacity: 5

Seating Configuration: 2 / 3

Cargo Capacity: 37.7 / 70.8 Cubic Feet

The good news here is that Nappa leather comes standard on the Overland model and drapes over two form-fitting front buckets. The seats themselves, while well-contoured, could use some additional padding. But with standard eight-way power adjustability, you should have no issue getting comfortable. Opting for the Luxury Tech Group IV package ($2,155) adds 12-way power adjustability to both seats, a passenger memory function, and even a massage feature for the driver. Fancy.

The Grand Cherokee isn’t the most agile option of the bunch; the Audi Q5 probably gets the nod. But with its adaptive air suspension, the GC feels agreeable on the highway and comfy around town while still maintaining its signature off-road abilities.

And because the GC is larger than most of its direct competitors – the second longest in the class at 193.5 inches – it bests nearly every competitor in overall interior space.

Headroom (Front, Rear) Legroom (Front, Rear) Cargo Volume Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 39.9 / 39.4 Inches 41.3 / 38.2 Inches 37.7 / 70.8 Cubic Feet Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro 38.1 / 37.7 Inches 40.9 / 38.0 Inches 25.9 / 54.1 Cubic Feet Volvo XC60 Recharge 38.0 / 38.0 Inches 41.5 / 38.0 Inches 26.0 / 63.3 Cubic Feet

Technology & Connectivity ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Center Display: 10.1-Inch Touchscreen

Instrument Cluster Display: 10.3 Inches

Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto: No

The Grand Cherokee actually has three screens in the front compartment: A 10.1-inch central touchscreen, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and another 10.1-inch touchscreen on the passenger side that's actually invisible to the driver thanks to some clever masking. That additional screen costs an extra $1,095 and features Amazon Fire TV, navigation programming capabilities, and even an HDMI input so you could plug in an Xbox or Playstation.

For the driver, the central touchscreen runs the latest version of Stellantis' Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which is a great setup. The graphics are crisp, touch responsiveness is quick, and both navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay come standard. The 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is as configurable as you want it to be; keep it minimal with a speedometer and fuel gauge only or go all out on off-road features. And there's a head-up display that mimics most of what you get on the digital cluster (part of the Luxury Tech Group IV package).

Performance & Handling ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 5/10

Engine: Turbocharged 2.0-Liter Inline-Four w/Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Output: 375 Horsepower / 470 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Eight-Speed Automatic

The Grand Cherokee 4xe combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a single electric motor for a total output of 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet. That gives it 18 more hp and 80 additional lb-ft than the Hemi V8, believe it or not and puts it near the top of the class.

But the problem with this powertrain isn't how much it produces; the GC 4xe is plenty quick in a straight line and will actually get to 60 miles per hour in about 6.0 seconds, nearly a full second quicker than the V8. The problem is power delivery. In Hybrid mode, the transition from gas to battery power is clunky and unrefined. The Jeep surges forward unpredictably and takes too long to respond when you press the pedal. On top of that, the engine whine is harsh and the brakes are hard to modulate; they feel like they’re either on or off.

Ticking the drive mode selector over to E-Save alleviates that harshness by turning the battery off entirely, but the awful engine noise remains. And moving the drive selector over to Electric mode puts the Jeep in battery power, but only to a point. At higher speeds and/or further acceleration, the gas engine kicks on – loudly – without warning.

At least the air suspension keeps this Jeep relatively composed in the corners. There's a bit of body roll, but nothing unexpected from a vehicle this large, and the steering is well-weighted while providing a decent feel from the pavement to your fingertips.

Safety ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 8/10

Driver Assistance Level: SAE Level 2 (Hands-On)

NHTSA Rating: Five Stars Overall

IIHS Rating: Rated (Not TSP/TSP+)

The Jeep Grand Cherokee does have a level 2 hands-on driving assistant in its repertoire – the cleverly named Active Driving Assist System. But it’s a steep $2,235 option on this Overland model as part of the Advanced ProTech Group III. Only on the top-end Summit trims is this active safety suite standard.

With the Active Driving Assist equipped, this Grand Cherokee tester made longer drives a breeze. The adaptive cruise control maintained a steady pace to the vehicles in front of it, applying braking and throttle as needed, while the lane-centering technology kept the GC perfectly centered in the lane.

Fuel Economy ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 4/10

Combined MPG: 23

Combined MPGe: 56

Electric Range: 25 Miles

Combined MPG Combined MPGe Electric Range Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 23 56 25 Miles Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro 26 61 23 Miles Volvo XC60 Recharge 25 57 36 Miles

Pricing ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 3/10

Base Price: $58,465 + $1,795 Destination

Trim Base Price: $69,225

As-Tested Price: $74,710

The cheapest way to get into a Grand Cherokee 4xe is by opting for the base model, which costs $60,260 with the $1,795 destination fee included. But even then that puts the GC on the pricier side of the premium plug-in segment.

This Overland tester is even pricier out of the box, asking $69,225. And with only three options equipped here – the front passenger display ($1,095), the Advanced ProTech Group III ($2,235), and the Luxury Tech Group IV ($2,155) – it costs a whopping $74,710. And Jeep still offers two pricier trims on top of this one, the Summit and Summit Reserve.

A comparable Audi Q5 plug-in and a Volvo XC60 Recharge with nearly all of the same options equipped still undercut the Jeep by a few thousand dollars. And even with every option added on their respective top-of-the-line models, the Audi and Volvo are only slightly pricier than the Jeep as-equipped here. Both of those models top out near $75,000.

Trim Base Price Competitive Spec Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe $69,225 $74,710 Audi Q5 55 TFSI E Quattro Prestige $66,395 $69,195 Volvo XC60 Recharge Ultimate $68,045 $73,795

Save some money by skipping the passenger-side screen. And you could do away with the Advanced ProTech Group III unless you really want a drivers-seat massager. But because Jeep bakes its level 2 driving aide into the Luxury Tech Group IV, we recommend the $2,155 add-on.

All in all, the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe is a fine first attempt at a plug-in for Jeep – but it could use some ironing out. The harsh powertrain and limited fuel economy make it a hard sell at this price point – even though the electric range is above average – and if you want options comparable to the class, prepare to dish out some serious dough.

