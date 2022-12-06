Listen to this article

If the Rivian R1S is not your cup of tea and the Mercedes EQG is too long of a wait, might this brick-shaped electric off-roader tickle your fancy? Founded in 2019, Scotland-based Munro Vehicles is introducing the uninspiringly named "Mk_1" it already touts as being "the world's most capable all-electric 4x4." If the boxy design seems familiar, you're not alone since it reminds us of the Bollinger B1, another EV built to tackle rough terrain.

The go-anywhere electric machine has been developed with a choice of two powertrains, one delivering 295 horsepower (220 kilowatts) and the other 375 hp (280 kW). Customers get to pick from either a 61-kWh battery or a larger 82-kWh pack, with a maximum range of up to 190 miles (306 kilometers). Munro says the Mk_1 can tackle an off-road course for as many as 16 hours on a single charge.

2023 Munro Mk_1

It supports 100-kW DC charging, in which case owners can juice up the battery from 15 to 80 percent in 36 minutes. If the battery is feeding from a 22-kW AC source, it'll take about three hours to go from 15 to 100 percent. After eight years of use and 100,000 miles (nearly 161,000 kilometers), the battery should still retain about 80 percent of its original energy capacity.

Munro mentions the instant torque of 700 Newton meters (516 pound-feet) is available at up to 50 mph (80 km/h) and gives the Mk_1 a maximum payload of 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) along with a towing capacity of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs). Go for the more powerful "Performance" version and it'll do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 4.9 seconds. Since the vehicle is engineered to prioritize torque, the top speed is only 80 mph (129 km/h).

With a body-on-frame chassis, standard central locking differential, optional front and rear locking differentials, and a two-speed transfer box, the Mk_1 is a true off-roader. It has a generous ground clearance of 480 millimeters (19 inches) and can wade through water up to a depth of 800 mm (31.5 in). Munro mentions 84- and 51-degree approach and departure angles as well as a 148-degree ramp breakover angle.

It uses a lighter and more compact axial flux electric motor mounted between the two front-seat occupants to provide the go-anywhere EV with an almost ideal 50:50 weight distribution. The Mk_1 boasts a galvanized steel ladder chassis with 5-mm thick steel and has enough room to accommodate a Euro pallet in the load area.

Munro is asking £49,995 (without VAT) for the Utility model in a five-door guise with five seats and a 130-inch wheelbase. That works out to about $61,000 or €58,200 at current exchange rates. The Mk_1 is hand-built and will be delivered to the first customers in 2023.