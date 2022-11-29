Listen to this article

Jeep isn’t done making minor updates to the 2023 Gladiator, and this one is minor. The automaker is adding the Earl exterior color to the model’s palette for the first time. It’s an extra $695 and is available to order now.

The new color – a gray shade with hints of aquamarine – joins High Velocity (another new color that replaces Snazzberry), Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting-Gray, Granite Crystal, black, and Bright White. Jeep is making the new Earl color available across the entire Gladiator trim lineup after introducing it on the Gladiator Farout concept.

According to Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, the automaker received “a ton of positive feedback” after the color debuted on the concept. “We work to deliver what our customers tell us they want, and earl is the latest example of another standout shade that speaks to our loyal and avid Jeep community,” Morrison added.

Jeep brought the new Earl color, and one called Reign, to the Wrangler earlier this year, a recent trend for the off-road brand. The automaker has toyed with the Gladiator and Wrangler’s color palette over the last few years, adding colors such as Tuscadero Pink and Gobi Tan to the available choices.

The Gladiator didn’t receive any other major updates for the 2023 model year, but the brand did add a new Freedom package as the headline. The visual upgrades include badges, body-colored fender flares, black accents, black wheels, and leather-trimmed cloth seats with black stitching. Jeep also added LED headlights, LED fog lights, a steel front bumper, and rock rails. The $3,295 pack is available for the Sport S trim on the Gladiator and Wrangler.

The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Sport costs $40,570, with the top-tier High Altitude trim starting at $55,875. The brand’s Pentastar 3.6-liter V6 engine is standard, which makes 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual is standard on the Sport, Mojave, and Rubicon. An eight-speed automatic is the standard transmission on the Overland trim and optional on the others.