White, black, and various shades of boring remain the most popular paint colors for new cars. Jeep makes selecting one of those plain hues a pain by offering its products with a range of bold color choices that has only increased in the last few years. Joining the brand’s growing color palette is Gobi tan, which Jeep will offer on both the 2022 Wrangler and Gladiator.

Gobi isn’t a completely new color to the brand. Jeep offered it for the Gladiator’s first model year, and it’s returning to the truck for 2022. However, this marks the first time that Jeep has offered the color on the Wrangler, which will give customers even more choice when customizing their vehicle to their liking.

Gallery: 2022 Jeep Gladiator

370 Photos

“Customization is at the core of both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. Gobi is Jeep’s fifth special-edition color offered on the current-generation Gladiator and Wrangler. The others are Tuscadero Pink, Gecko Green, Nacho Orange and Chief Blue.

Jeep says the new color is available to order now through June 2022, so if you want it you have to act fast. The company will offer the new color across both models’ lineups, including the hybrid 4xe and the high-powered Wrangler 392. The upgraded Gobi paint carries a $495 MSRP, so adding it won’t break the bank, though it is $100 more expensive than Tuscadero Pink.

The new color is an addition to the updates the brand made to both models for the 2022 model year. Both the truck and SUV received 7.0-inch infotainment displays as standard, an improved cabin air filter, other tweaks. However, Jeep no made changes to their powertrains or trim levels. Prices start at $29,725 for the 2022 Wrangler while the Gladiator starts at $35,610 (prices exclude the $1,595 destination fee).

Gobi tan might not be as exciting as some of Jeep’s other special-edition colors, but tan isn’t that common, and the color fits the brand’s off-road aesthetics.