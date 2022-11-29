Listen to this article

The new Ford Ranger is now on sale in Europe and other regions around the world but it’s not coming to the United States until next year. The Blue oval manufacturer expands the pickup truck’s range on the Old continent with a new range-topping trim, positioned as the most luxurious Ranger ever made. The Ranger Platinum has an exclusive appearance and a strong V6 turbodiesel engine under the hood. It joins the already available Ranger Raptor, Ranger, Wildtrak, Ranger Limited, Ranger XL, and Ranger XLT in the widest-ever range of Ranger trucks on sale.

The V6 diesel mill at the front is a defining part of the Ranger Platinum’s standard equipment. Mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, it delivers 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. The power reaches all four wheels through the truck’s new electronically controlled full-time all-wheel drive system. In the Platinum model, the transmission has been installed on special mounts that have been re-engineered to reduce noise and vibration. The result, Ford says, is a more refined and responsive performance regardless of the conditions.

Visually, the Ranger Platinum differs from the rest of the Ranger family’s members with its more sophisticated exterior that includes 20-inch machined-face wheels, a more distinctive radiator grille, and new signature daytime running LEDs. The DLRs are integrated within the matrix LED headlight clusters, which are standard for the new trim, as also are the soft-close tailgate, privacy glass, and leather seat upholstery. The highlights inside the cabin include 10-way electrically operated seats with heating and cooling functions, as well as new more sophisticated ambient interior lighting.

Not limited exclusively to the Ranger Platinum but quite helpful are the advanced driver assistance systems. These include active park assist, blind spot alert with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, lane change warning, and a 360-degree camera. All these features are standard on the range-topping Ranger for Europe, which is now on sale around the continent with first customer deliveries planned for the late spring of 2023.