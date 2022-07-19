Listen to this article

Ford has a new, global Ranger that it will sell worldwide. The truck debuted in late 2021, and a new video from the PDriveTV YouTube channel sees how quick it is. The video tests a pair of Ford’s diesel-powered trucks – the Wildtrack and the Sport.

This Wildtrack packs Ford’s 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. The engine produces 247 horsepower (184 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque and pairs with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. It tips the scales at 5,147 pounds (2,335 kilograms).

Gallery: 2023 Ford Ranger: First Drive

27 Photos

The truck might have a lot of torque, but it isn’t quick. In PDriveTV’s acceleration tests, it took the pickup 8.42 seconds to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) with a brake-hold. Without it, it took the Ford 8.75 seconds to hit 62 mph.

The video also tests the model’s twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel four-cylinder. The engine produces 207 hp (154 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, and it’s slower than the six-cylinder sibling. It takes the Ranger around 10 seconds to hit 62 mph – 9.87 seconds with the brake-hold and 10.26 seconds without it.

The Ford Ranger received a major overhaul at the end of 2021. The Blue Oval gave the pickup a thorough makeover after the previous model spent more than a decade in production. The new pickup is longer and wider than the model it replaces, which makes room in the engine bay for the V6 turbodiesel and a variety of other powertrains. However, Ford won’t offer them in all of the truck’s 180+ markets. We also know Ford will offer a Ranger Raptor that will arrive in North America.

It’s unlikely that Ford’s diesel engines will arrive in the US. The automaker only offers the old Ranger with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The new truck will also spawn a hybrid variant, but Ford hasn’t detailed the truck’s rollout plans yet. The new Ranger shares its platform with the upcoming Volkswagen Amarok thanks to a new partnership with the German automaker.