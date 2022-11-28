Listen to this article

The current Opel Corsa is one of the brand’s first products to be based on a French platform after the former PSA acquired the marque from Russelslheim. The CMP architecture paved the way for electrification for Opel’s smallest product currently on sale after the discontinuation of the Karl after the 2019 model year. The Corsa has been on sale for more than three years and it is going to be refreshed soon. Opel is already working on a facelift and we have new photos showing the progress made so far.

This white prototype was caught in Germany by our photographers featuring little camouflage covering the front fascia. This is where most of the changes are expected and word on the street is the radiator grille will get a new design inspired by the Vizor grille seen on the Mokka and Astra. A pair of thinner headlights with new LED graphics should be part of the package. Tweaks to the bumper and the lower grille are also likely.

Gallery: Opel Corsa facelift new spy photos

The changes appear to be less significant at the back. The overall design is minimalistic and similar to the refreshed Crossland, especially when it comes to the taillight design. The camouflage doesn’t seem to hide tweaks to the rear bumper, though such could arrive at a later point.

There’s a growing concern in Europe that the combustion small car segment could die after the Euro 7 emissions standards become official. The Corsa seems to be safe for now and we expect the engine range to be given more electrified variants in order to meet the ever-stricter CO2 regulations. Don’t expect anything super advanced – we believe the Corsa will receive mild hybrid technology with no significant increase in output.

The fully electric Corsa, in turn, could get the same hardware improvements as the Peugeot e-208, which recently got a huge tech boost in the form of a more potent electric motor and a new battery pack. The two vehicles share their platform and components and it would make sense for the German model to also receive the new EV tech from Peugeot, which debuted with the electric Peugeot 308.