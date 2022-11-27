Listen to this article

The fifth season of The Grand Tour is currently underway. As a season opener in September, the famous trio released "A Scandi Flick," which was an adventure through the icy waste of the Scandinavia Arctic Circle.

While among the biggest news about filming that first episode was James May's accident in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII – where the car was written off and May suffered a broken rib – the other two cars actually made it home. If you're interested in buying them, well, Jeremy Clarkson's Audi RS4 B7 isn't up for sale.

Richard Hammond's 2003 Subaru Impreza WRX STI V-Limited, on the other hand, has already been bought by no other than Hammond himself.

Hammond revealed so in the Drivetribe video atop this page. Even better, it's also revealed that the car will be up for restoration. Good thing, Hammond owns a classic car restoration shop called The Smallest Cog, which is perfect for this task.

As expected, the Blobeye WRX STI suffered damages at the hands of Hammond, though they're not as extensive as one would surmise. It has a large dent on the hood, along with some bumper damages and some bits that fell off while The Grand Tour was filming. The headlights need restoration as well, along with some rusting that yearns for treatment.

Thankfully, the Martini Racing wrap (or just Martin) will be removed by The Smallest Cog, which will revert this Impreza WRX STI back to its original Subaru Blue paint job.

As this is a true blue JDM sample that was imported from Japan to the UK, the plan is to restore it back to its original factory form. We'll see what happens in the next weeks or months, but if you're a fan of this rally racing icon, you know that a special car will come out of this project.